Wellness Superheroes | Conscious & Sacred Body Languages with Robert Tennyson Stevens
Wellness Superheroes
In this episode, Annie & Jodi are joined by Robert Tennyson Stevens, creator, author and founder of Conscious Language & Sacred Body Language Translations of Mastery Systems, along with Scott Wilson. Robert unpacks how our words create miracles or disaster, and how we THRIVE and serve our world BEST when we speak from our HEARTS.

1:45 - How Conscious Language came to be

6:22 - Sacred Body Language

15:54 - How Love transforms anything

22:26 - Jodi & Annie's experience after personal coaching with Bob.

24:43 - Cynthia's experience

25:04 - Scott's experience

35:10 - DEMO: Tank's Facilitation

55:15 - Transmuting Anger

1:00:29 - No one can deserve forgiveness

1:08:20 - What 'prayer' looks like with conscious language

1:24:00 - Running from pain into Restoring Blessings


 BOOKS:

Conscious Language: The Logos of Now - https://masterysystems.com/product/co...

My Word Made Flesh, Version 2 - https://www.masterysystemspublishing....

For more on Mastery Systems - https://masterysystems.com/


Any questions, email: [email protected] or [email protected]

healthspiritualityquantum physicsconscious languagemastery systems

