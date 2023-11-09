Wellness Superheroes | Conscious & Sacred Body Languages with Robert Tennyson Stevens

In this episode, Annie & Jodi are joined by Robert Tennyson Stevens, creator, author and founder of Conscious Language & Sacred Body Language Translations of Mastery Systems, along with Scott Wilson. Robert unpacks how our words create miracles or disaster, and how we THRIVE and serve our world BEST when we speak from our HEARTS.
1:45 - How Conscious Language came to be
6:22 - Sacred Body Language
15:54 - How Love transforms anything
22:26 - Jodi & Annie's experience after personal coaching with Bob.
24:43 - Cynthia's experience
25:04 - Scott's experience
35:10 - DEMO: Tank's Facilitation
55:15 - Transmuting Anger
1:00:29 - No one can deserve forgiveness
1:08:20 - What 'prayer' looks like with conscious language
1:24:00 - Running from pain into Restoring Blessings
Conscious Language: The Logos of Now - https://masterysystems.com/product/co...
My Word Made Flesh, Version 2 - https://www.masterysystemspublishing....
For more on Mastery Systems - https://masterysystems.com/
Any questions, email:
[email protected] or [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.