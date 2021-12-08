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City_State
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12 views • December 08, 2021
This is an important video... watch with these two:
Phenomenal short video on the illusion of what we have been sold as Law.
Also Watch: https://www.brighteon.com/e529311c-c5ec-45e7-add9-33c94f9fe32f
This Crown - Vatican system permeates every aspect of our lives across the World.
It was planted in America post civil war. See Secret Treaty of Verona 1822 to understand what the parasites feared: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/secret-treaty-of-verona-1822
Phenomenal short video on the illusion of what we have been sold as Law.
Also Watch: https://www.brighteon.com/e529311c-c5ec-45e7-add9-33c94f9fe32f
This Crown - Vatican system permeates every aspect of our lives across the World.
It was planted in America post civil war. See Secret Treaty of Verona 1822 to understand what the parasites feared: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/temp-unlearn/secret-treaty-of-verona-1822
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