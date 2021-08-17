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PSEC - 2021 - Yet Another Empty Hospital Go Figure | 432hz [hd 720p]
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210 views • August 17, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Yet Another Empty Hospital Go Figure" -- the brave courageous soul, Richard Hamilton, risks his life in the face of the covid delta variant, to document the brave doctors and nurses risking their lives at the over flowing Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. However, because the scamdemic is just a pile of treasonous garbage, he found exactly what he expected to find: an empty hospital. Imagine his shock.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Spacebusters, Ned Price of the USA State Department, Jean-Luc Ponty
Hashtags: #asante #oregon #filmyourhospital #scamdemic #covid
Metatags Space Separated: asante oregon filmyourhospital scamdemic covid
Metatags Comma Separated: asante, oregon, filmyourhospital, scamdemic, covid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FMlMJCK7anDf/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1274485152927453196?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Yet-Another-Empty-Hospital-Go-Figure---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlbpln-psec-2021-yet-another-empty-hospital-go-figure-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/qQRG0wQ?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5a1dc1da-5d9f-415d-b03b-1b2a0c5a6a50
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/gqmAPK391pXOGN6
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=a550f7cde734d03a56a34494f7f1d4db0042ada086618b0dc56fce855910c476&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/310/psec-2021-yet-another-empty-hospital-go-figure-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/37395_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Spacebusters, Ned Price of the USA State Department, Jean-Luc Ponty
Hashtags: #asante #oregon #filmyourhospital #scamdemic #covid
Metatags Space Separated: asante oregon filmyourhospital scamdemic covid
Metatags Comma Separated: asante, oregon, filmyourhospital, scamdemic, covid
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FMlMJCK7anDf/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1274485152927453196?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Yet-Another-Empty-Hospital-Go-Figure---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlbpln-psec-2021-yet-another-empty-hospital-go-figure-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/qQRG0wQ?u=t
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5a1dc1da-5d9f-415d-b03b-1b2a0c5a6a50
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/gqmAPK391pXOGN6
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=a550f7cde734d03a56a34494f7f1d4db0042ada086618b0dc56fce855910c476&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/310/psec-2021-yet-another-empty-hospital-go-figure-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/37395_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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