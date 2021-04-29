Help Save Our Country - Share Everywhere!

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91 views • April 29, 2021
The launch of FRANK has been epic! Our 24-7 TV stream with LIVE programming continues with additional new live shows coming soon as well as phase two that will feature the TV broadcasts, articles, and podcasts of nationally known broadcasters. Please text FRANK to 567-252-0000 and you will receive a text alert before live broadcasts begin so you can watch LIVE on your phone, computer or iPad. You will also receive text alert updates on new features at FrankSpeech.com.
Absolute Proof Series
By Mike Lindell, 18 April, 2021
https://www.frankspeech.com/tv/series/absolute-proof-series?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=a336c73e8ae986bdd854ef1fce02fecd7217f7da-1619888540-0-AdeUXOM2b7whzh3cvi0Ofi-M70rYNnwx5O5vkndvxy9KpxKZn9pBS7xHvekGXGkXKN5eiYW685gYM4-wJ11656HwEiyONA1aeQ2j1L48YdbNWY3qlKoPbXZ6x9aoeEXrDrmteEwg7wr2tNVQkrPHdixK7oyRM9vXlnOVpChNm8qnpFQavvE7o-YE3pafohscBPen6ahE8dEzAMh9l0EZcp3euuGd2wsKndSjcPKJ221VSbRIhwKTEIblJR2W7uHVOMzAR-9YuJO8R22pSAC20bW11riPnsjTDokY9kPZgme7u-2_wiAg8oJpER0FszmeDJu_8_6q_xvaZIM9z8aXqTZBUlACVR6fPSQTX0tFuwDYvP-dcbCkAaHLxgG5ORctUBHKJ19qArE8-HVAEMtUicRpuIC1wbD2UKARrtUx6D8Qb1Y1PLdM6d6QFJIncFihIw
Absolute Proof: Exposing Election Fraud and The Theft of America by Enemies Foreign and Domestic
By Mike Lindell, 18 April, 2021
https://www.frankspeech.com/tv/video/absolute-proof-exposing-election-fraud-and-theft-america-enemies-foreign-and-domestic
Teddy Talk - Live from McAllen Airport
TrumpScottPic
By Scott Hennen, 30 April, 2021
https://www.frankspeech.com/tv/video/teddy-talk-live-mcallen-airport
Beautiful cities, ruined by the mob | Eric Bolling https://www.brighteon.com/bc6ce906-f978-4462-8293-f48bfae55a3c
Absolute Proof Series
By Mike Lindell, 18 April, 2021
https://www.frankspeech.com/tv/series/absolute-proof-series?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=a336c73e8ae986bdd854ef1fce02fecd7217f7da-1619888540-0-AdeUXOM2b7whzh3cvi0Ofi-M70rYNnwx5O5vkndvxy9KpxKZn9pBS7xHvekGXGkXKN5eiYW685gYM4-wJ11656HwEiyONA1aeQ2j1L48YdbNWY3qlKoPbXZ6x9aoeEXrDrmteEwg7wr2tNVQkrPHdixK7oyRM9vXlnOVpChNm8qnpFQavvE7o-YE3pafohscBPen6ahE8dEzAMh9l0EZcp3euuGd2wsKndSjcPKJ221VSbRIhwKTEIblJR2W7uHVOMzAR-9YuJO8R22pSAC20bW11riPnsjTDokY9kPZgme7u-2_wiAg8oJpER0FszmeDJu_8_6q_xvaZIM9z8aXqTZBUlACVR6fPSQTX0tFuwDYvP-dcbCkAaHLxgG5ORctUBHKJ19qArE8-HVAEMtUicRpuIC1wbD2UKARrtUx6D8Qb1Y1PLdM6d6QFJIncFihIw
Absolute Proof: Exposing Election Fraud and The Theft of America by Enemies Foreign and Domestic
By Mike Lindell, 18 April, 2021
https://www.frankspeech.com/tv/video/absolute-proof-exposing-election-fraud-and-theft-america-enemies-foreign-and-domestic
Teddy Talk - Live from McAllen Airport
TrumpScottPic
By Scott Hennen, 30 April, 2021
https://www.frankspeech.com/tv/video/teddy-talk-live-mcallen-airport
Beautiful cities, ruined by the mob | Eric Bolling https://www.brighteon.com/bc6ce906-f978-4462-8293-f48bfae55a3c
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