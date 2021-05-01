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Beautiful cities, ruined by the mob | Eric Bolling
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170 views • May 01, 2021
Cower from the 'woke' mob, then the real mob turns once-proud cities into the most dangerous streets in America: Eric Bolling connects the dots, and Newsmax TV's @James Klug reports from the streets of Portland and Seattle.
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