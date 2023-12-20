P.2 Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? AUSTRALIAN BLACK WIDOW (OH WHAT A TANGLED WEB SHE WEAVED!) MVI_6934

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f86d3950-8bf9-45da-948b-7c1070342290

I haven’t seen a red-back spider for a while, however, I suspect they are in many confined hidden spots around the yard. What is unusual for me is that this girl is out on display, in the open, inside her masterfully constructed funnel. However, as with so many other invertebrates, their numbers are likely down. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.



