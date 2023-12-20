Create New Account
P.1 Where have all Perth’s spiders gone? AUSTRALIAN BLACK WIDOW aka RED-BACK SPIDER MVI_6927-8merged
Published 13 hours ago

I haven’t seen a red-back spider for a while, however, I suspect they are in many confined hidden spots around the yard. What is unusual for me is that this girl is out on display, in the open, inside her masterfully constructed funnel. However, as with so many other invertebrates, their numbers are likely down. This is disturbing. What’s going on in addition to pesticide usage? I read Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ in the late ‘60’s, while still a boy, and she foretold what we have an ominous taste of, these days.

environmentclimatefloodingsnakescamouflagelizardsrainfallresiliencekangaroosdovesreg bond reserveswan-avon riverbanksiawild foodeucalyptshigh temperatureswhite cockatooscarob treesnative beeswallabiesaustralian black widowsred-back spiders

