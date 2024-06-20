Improve Your KIDNEY FUNCTION with This FOOD. Dr. Ken D. Berry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Heal your kidneys. "Eating the right diet can protect and improve your renal function, and eating the wrong diet can hurt your kidney function. The info I share in this video will help you take care of your kidneys!" ~ Dr. Ken Berry
Dr. Berry on how to improve your kidney function with food. (2021)
RESEARCH STUDY TITLE by Unwin, Crocombe, Delon et al. (2021)
Renal function in patients following a low carbohydrate diet for type 2 diabetes: a review of the literature and analysis of routine clinical data from a primary care service over 7 years.
https://journals.lww.com/co-endocrinology/fulltext/2021/10000/renal_function_in_patients_following_a_low.8.aspx
FULL PRESENTATION: Improve KIDNEY FUNCTION with This DIET - 2024 (Repost 2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-EoJKCGvIo
Ken D. Berry, MD, FAAFP is the author of: Lies My Doctor Told Me: Medical Myths That Can Harm Your Health, https://www.amazon.com/Lies-My-Doctor-Told-Me/dp/B07Y2VRMY8/
STOP using toxic table salt and start using real UNREFINED salt. Table Salt is Toxic? Yes. Table salt contains added synthetic chemicals. Table salt causes high blood pressure. Table salt is manufactured sodium chloride. Table salt is cooked at 1200 degrees fahrenheit.
More on salt at http://energyme333.com/articles/healthSalt.html
START supplementing with IODINE. More on Iodine. 97% are deficient in IODINE. Link to Thyroid, Hashimoto's, Fatigue. Drs. Brownstein & Chappus, https://www.brighteon.com/b928d148-8a9c-4cbe-90d6-5d093b46cee6