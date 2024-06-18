97% are deficient in IODINE. Link to Thyroid, Hashimoto's, Fatigue. Drs. Brownstein & Chappus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We tested over 800 people in our office. Over 97% are deficient in iodine. The vast majority are SEVERELY DEFICIENT in iodine." ~ Dr. David Brownstein
Iodine DEEP DIVE. All about this essential nutrient from experts, Drs. Brownstein and Chappus.
"A lot of [pharma] medicines have [toxic] flouride and bromide as part of their chemical makeup...[historically] people would get bromide toxicity from using bromo-selzer or some other conventional medicine...they would become delirious, fatiqued and brain-fogged....the way to get bromide out of the body is SALT...The treatment, back in the day, for bromide toxicity...was to salt it out with saline [IV solution].... What i tell people is that they have to take [unrefined] salt with their iodine....If they have problems with the iodine, I tell them to stop the iodine for two weeks, and take the unrefined salt, then start the iodine again. Most people can take it [respond well to this method]." ~ Drs. Brownstein and Chappus
Topics covered: Thyroid, goiter, hashimoto's, iodine and cancer, fatigue, brain fog, toxic bromides, halogens, body receptor preference for iodine/iodide, iodized salt, types of salt, refined and unrefined salt, toxic salt additives, toxic bromides added to flours and bakery products, salt and bromide release, chloride, historical use of bromo-selzers, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH).
Why start slowly with iodine/iodide? Body receptors prefer iodine/iodide over bromides. Most people are full of bromide because modern packaged foods are filled with toxic bromides. So if your body is releasing toxic bromides, you may have a temporary detox or herxheimer reaction as your body cleanses them from the system.
FULL PRESENTATION. Over 97% of People Need More Iodine. How Much to Take & Why. Drs. David Brownstein & Jesse Chappus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26_BEiGLlJo
Good sources: Lugols, BrighteonStore.com or GlobalHealing.com Detoxidine
More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthThyroidBrownstein.html