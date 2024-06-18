BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
97% are deficient in IODINE. Link to Thyroid, Hashimoto's, Fatigue. Drs. Brownstein & Chappus
234 views • 10 months ago

"We tested over 800 people in our office. Over 97% are deficient in iodine. The vast majority are SEVERELY DEFICIENT in iodine." ~ Dr. David Brownstein

Iodine DEEP DIVE. All about this essential nutrient from experts, Drs. Brownstein and Chappus.

"A lot of [pharma] medicines have [toxic] flouride and bromide as part of their chemical makeup...[historically] people would get bromide toxicity from using bromo-selzer or some other conventional medicine...they would become delirious, fatiqued and brain-fogged....the way to get bromide out of the body is SALT...The treatment, back in the day, for bromide toxicity...was to salt it out with saline [IV solution].... What i tell people is that they have to take [unrefined] salt with their iodine....If they have problems with the iodine, I tell them to stop the iodine for two weeks, and take the unrefined salt, then start the iodine again. Most people can take it [respond well to this method]." ~ Drs. Brownstein and Chappus

Topics covered: Thyroid, goiter, hashimoto's, iodine and cancer, fatigue, brain fog, toxic bromides, halogens, body receptor preference for iodine/iodide, iodized salt, types of salt, refined and unrefined salt, toxic salt additives, toxic bromides added to flours and bakery products, salt and bromide release, chloride, historical use of bromo-selzers, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH).

Why start slowly with iodine/iodide? Body receptors prefer iodine/iodide over bromides. Most people are full of bromide because modern packaged foods are filled with toxic bromides. So if your body is releasing toxic bromides, you may have a temporary detox or herxheimer reaction as your body cleanses them from the system.

FULL PRESENTATION. Over 97% of People Need More Iodine. How Much to Take & Why. Drs. David Brownstein & Jesse Chappus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26_BEiGLlJo

Good sources: Lugols, BrighteonStore.com or GlobalHealing.com Detoxidine

More at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthThyroidBrownstein.html



cancerthyroidiodinehalogenssaltiodidetshhashimotosdavid brownsteinbromidegoiterjesse chappus
