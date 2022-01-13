Dr Jennifer Daniels - Theories of Those in Authority vs. What’s Working for You; What Is Your Body Telling You to Do on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.27.15)

Show Highlights:

-Dr. Daniels went to China; what did she eat?

-Dr. Daniel’s legs and ankles swelled on her trip; what could have been the culprit? Air pollution and cigarette smoking is incredible in China

-Why are bacterial infections rampant in hospitals and nursing homes? It starts with the simple piercing of the skin from IV’s, flu shots, catheters, transfusions, etc.

-How eradicating the use of antibiotics in livestock would greatly lower bacterial infections in humans such as MRSA

-Dr. Daniels gives her opinion of fecal implants; are they ever necessary?

-Why babies, even those born with a so called ‘natural birth’, don’t get cultivated with the good and beneficial bacteria during the birthing process

-Repopulating the bacteria in the gut with fermented foods

-Making sauerkraut is super easy on your own counter top; Dr. Daniels explains

-The attempt from the Medical Industrial Complex to control every aspect of your life

-Patrick asks Dr. Daniels about what she thinks of all the holistic doctors that have been found dead recently

-Why the sugar cubes are a necessary carrier when using turpentine

-John, in Dallas, calls in to ask a question about boils; there’s most probably a problem with the diet. John asks Dr. Daniels about her top 5 favorite nutrient dense foods

-In 1895, in the Merck Manual, turpentine was the #1 cure for everything

-Maintaining healthy thyroid levels

-The best thing for killing amoebas

–The Modern Day Face of Syphilis; Dr. Daniels talks about the connection between rheumatoid arthritis and syphilis

-What can one do to recover their sense of taste after open heart surgery

-A word about open heart surgery; it may be best to just stay home; 99% of all surgeries are not effective

-Dr. Daniels advocates a plant based diet with the addition of a little bit of meat

-Is there anything to do to prevent the whitening of hair?

-Why Dr. Daniels doesn’t like powdered foods

-Ideas for dealing with a chronic gum infection

-Dr. Daniels stands by the idea of drinking with meals for better digestion

and so much more!

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

The Modern Face of Syphilis - https://www.brighteon.com/acafa1e4-ae18-4170-b953-98a1e5de0ca3

The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-theories-of-those-in-authority-vs-whats-working-for-you-what-is-your-body-telling-you-to-do-july-27-2015/