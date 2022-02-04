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President Of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko - "Coronavirus Is A Controlled Process""
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110 views • February 04, 2022
President Of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko - "Coronavirus Is A Controlled Process""
Coronavirus Is a Controlled Process Now. They Ordered Everyone to Stay Home, Gave You Gadgets, Replaced Reality with Metaverse, And Push Pills on You!"
Watch this as well: Belarus - The country that said NO to #CovidHoax
https://www.brighteon.com/f815de20-10bf-4d8b-b307-c791f1c1b02e
Coronavirus Is a Controlled Process Now. They Ordered Everyone to Stay Home, Gave You Gadgets, Replaced Reality with Metaverse, And Push Pills on You!"
Watch this as well: Belarus - The country that said NO to #CovidHoax
https://www.brighteon.com/f815de20-10bf-4d8b-b307-c791f1c1b02e
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