Belarus - The country that said NO to #CovidHoax

If you would like see what FREEDOM looks like ? Then view this short video.



The people of Belarus living normally. No killing you slowly muzzles, no anti-human social distancing and other sick, satanic restrictions.



How come ?



Because their President, Alexander Lukashenko told the IMF to stick their bribe of $ 940,000,00 up their arse.



Belarus - The country that baulked at Covid19 financial assistance, as long as they stuck to the worldwide Lockdown script (bribe) somehow in the middle of a freezing winter, life goes on like normal. Long Live the Truth!



Belarus is one of the few countries that have remained open through the pandemic scare, thanks to the integrity of its leader, when the entire world caved in to the authority and influence of executors of the planned crisis.