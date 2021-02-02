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Dark Materia's Picard Song - Animation Edit By Brian Castro [hd 720p]
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0 view • February 02, 2021
Dark Materia's "Picard Song", animated by Brian Castro of 47_Sims Productions, and converted from the original Windows Media Video format into the modern MP4 standard by PSECmedia.
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPpg3mbU8SdP/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1203381580740366336?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Dark-Materia%27s-Picard-Song---Animation-Edit-By-Brian-Castro--hd-720p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdi81h-dark-materias-picard-song-animation-edit-by-brian-castro-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FRmAW0T
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/589f92ec-c7cb-4c80-9032-11ae011a6f1f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/gu4DLGox2cMdhF4
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/DPpg3mbU8SdP/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1203381580740366336?referrer=psecdocumentary
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Dark-Materia%27s-Picard-Song---Animation-Edit-By-Brian-Castro--hd-720p-:4?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
On BrandNewTube: unable to upload, for reasons unknown.
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdi81h-dark-materias-picard-song-animation-edit-by-brian-castro-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FRmAW0T
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/589f92ec-c7cb-4c80-9032-11ae011a6f1f
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/gu4DLGox2cMdhF4
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