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New York City Urban DECAY Follow Up - 5 months later, it's still VACANT!
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171 views • December 27, 2021
Louis Rossman posted this follow up on December 22, 2021.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGBr32DSu1E
The first video was done on July 2, 2021 and is available at https://www.brighteon.com/dc32c11b-da09-4e70-9bc6-e621faef0c81
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGBr32DSu1E
The first video was done on July 2, 2021 and is available at https://www.brighteon.com/dc32c11b-da09-4e70-9bc6-e621faef0c81
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