© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York City - A Documentary of Urban Decay
Follow
0
Share
Report
65 views • December 27, 2021
Posted 5 July 2021 by Louis Rossmann:
NYC is in the process of "reopening" - but will the businesses come back? Many were on the way out long before COVID-19, and the rate of closures & vacancies does not appear to be going down.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zjd1WNhGliY
New York City, Building Permits, Economic Decay, Closed Businesses, People sleeping on the Street next to fancy vacant High rise Apartments
NYC is in the process of "reopening" - but will the businesses come back? Many were on the way out long before COVID-19, and the rate of closures & vacancies does not appear to be going down.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zjd1WNhGliY
New York City, Building Permits, Economic Decay, Closed Businesses, People sleeping on the Street next to fancy vacant High rise Apartments
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.