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Technical Jargon Overload | 432hz [hd 720p]
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93 views • February 28, 2022
The fictional Retro Encabulator device, which uses six hydrocoptic marzel vanes and an ambifacient lunar wane shaft to prevent unwanted side fumbling. We can't believe the salesman was able to keep a straight face.
Hashtags: #comedy #industry #technical #jargon #geek
Metatags Space Separated: comedy industry technical jargon geek
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, industry, technical, jargon, geek
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bvyf9sJU1ah/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1344863893289177091?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Technical-Jargon-Overload---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw1nvt-technical-jargon-overload-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FKNxhZY
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5864d9d1-8688-4802-9ae4-96b9821c1421
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/A3w8yXSEUgyFzAz
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=2daec6cb78b9ac37bc43addf2031f57c8befb1dd298c930c4b2f966f952eabcf&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1579/technical-jargon-overload-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75409_the-fictional-retro-encabulator-device-which-uses-six-hydrocoptic-marzel-vanes-a.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Hashtags: #comedy #industry #technical #jargon #geek
Metatags Space Separated: comedy industry technical jargon geek
Metatags Comma Separated: comedy, industry, technical, jargon, geek
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8bvyf9sJU1ah/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1344863893289177091?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Technical-Jargon-Overload---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw1nvt-technical-jargon-overload-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/FKNxhZY
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/5864d9d1-8688-4802-9ae4-96b9821c1421
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/A3w8yXSEUgyFzAz
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=2daec6cb78b9ac37bc43addf2031f57c8befb1dd298c930c4b2f966f952eabcf&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1579/technical-jargon-overload-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75409_the-fictional-retro-encabulator-device-which-uses-six-hydrocoptic-marzel-vanes-a.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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