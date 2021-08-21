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PSEC - 2021 - ASANTE | A Propaganda Wars Story | 432hz [hd 720p]
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0 view • August 21, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - ASANTE | A Propaganda Wars Story" -- Our brave hero Jedi Knight Richard Hamilton does some more recon of the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Facility, and discovers a pandemic of bullshit and mass psychosis.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Tom MacDonald, Vinny Eastwood, Rayrzy, Lucas Film, Misc
Hashtags: #propaganda #fear #filmyourhospital #scamdemic #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: propaganda fear filmyourhospital scamdemic genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: propaganda, fear, filmyourhospital, scamdemic, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sRX1vUkSSQIa/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1275890519213346832?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---ASANTE---A-Propaganda-Wars-Story---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vli4wy-psec-2021-asante-a-propaganda-wars-story-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h34sNwl
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/585ffffd-ea27-45c7-8b89-85df2f659d14
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/KoDVWoORmDM4XgL
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=c4bce739e25bf56eed6e8b32c133b43518f433edbf150a861c1494dab9f2c35d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/327/psec-2021-asante-a-propaganda-wars-story-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/38125_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Tom MacDonald, Vinny Eastwood, Rayrzy, Lucas Film, Misc
Hashtags: #propaganda #fear #filmyourhospital #scamdemic #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: propaganda fear filmyourhospital scamdemic genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: propaganda, fear, filmyourhospital, scamdemic, genocide
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sRX1vUkSSQIa/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1275890519213346832?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---ASANTE---A-Propaganda-Wars-Story---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vli4wy-psec-2021-asante-a-propaganda-wars-story-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h34sNwl
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/585ffffd-ea27-45c7-8b89-85df2f659d14
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/KoDVWoORmDM4XgL
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=c4bce739e25bf56eed6e8b32c133b43518f433edbf150a861c1494dab9f2c35d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/327/psec-2021-asante-a-propaganda-wars-story-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/38125_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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