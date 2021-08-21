BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PSEC - 2021 - ASANTE | A Propaganda Wars Story | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
48 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • August 21, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - ASANTE | A Propaganda Wars Story" -- Our brave hero Jedi Knight Richard Hamilton does some more recon of the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Facility, and discovers a pandemic of bullshit and mass psychosis.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Tom MacDonald, Vinny Eastwood, Rayrzy, Lucas Film, Misc
Hashtags: #propaganda #fear #filmyourhospital #scamdemic #genocide
Metatags Space Separated: propaganda fear filmyourhospital scamdemic genocide
Metatags Comma Separated: propaganda, fear, filmyourhospital, scamdemic, genocide


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sRX1vUkSSQIa/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1275890519213346832?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---ASANTE---A-Propaganda-Wars-Story---432hz--hd-720p-:d?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vli4wy-psec-2021-asante-a-propaganda-wars-story-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h34sNwl
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/585ffffd-ea27-45c7-8b89-85df2f659d14
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/KoDVWoORmDM4XgL
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=c4bce739e25bf56eed6e8b32c133b43518f433edbf150a861c1494dab9f2c35d&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/327/psec-2021-asante-a-propaganda-wars-story-432hz-hd-480p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/38125_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
fearpropagandagenocidefilmyourhospitalscamdemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

The Real Reason Why MAHA Is Fracturing: It Betrayed Its Base and Attacked Its Champions

Mike Adams
Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Report: Voters Use ChatGPT and Other Chatbots for Midterm Ballot Research, Raising Bias and Privacy Concerns

Chase Codewell
Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

Sun-powered survival: Why portable solar chargers are essential gear for preppers and outdoor enthusiasts

HRS Editors
Trump&#8217;s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Trump’s Iranian ultimatum: A false flag operation to drag America into another endless war

Patrick Lewis
Illinois resident&#8217;s class-action lawsuit alleges Claude chatbot violates state privacy law

Illinois resident’s class-action lawsuit alleges Claude chatbot violates state privacy law

Belle Carter
Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address &#8220;Crushing Debt&#8221;

Survey: Gen Z and Millennials Turn to AI, Gambling to Address “Crushing Debt”

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy