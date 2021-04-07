© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid Crackdown: RCMP Rings GraceLife Church with Fencing and Armed Thugs
Follow
2
Share
Report
191 views • April 07, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall presents the aggressive tactics by Canadian Covid cops to shut down GraceLife church in Edmonton, Alberta. The team provides exclusive footage of the church being fenced in and locked down.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/07/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/581787a9-02c2-41c3-931f-f681739677b7
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/07/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/581787a9-02c2-41c3-931f-f681739677b7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.