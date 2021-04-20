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Ευγονιστής Bill Gates: Μπορουμε να μειώσουμε τον πληθυσμό έως 15% με τα νέα εμβόλια… Eugenicist Bill Gates: We can reduce the population up to 15% with new vaccines…
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30 views • April 20, 2021
Ευγονιστής Bill Gates: Μπορουμε να μειώσουμε τον πληθυσμό έως 15% με τα νέα εμβόλια… Eugenicist Bill Gates: We can reduce the population up to 15% with new vaccines… ΠΗΓΗ: https://rumble.com/vdci7h--a-bill-gates-.html
ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΚΑΡΑΝΤΙΝΑΣ ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑΣ ΜΕ ΘΝΗΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟ 0,03% ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΓΡΙΠΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΩ Η ΘΝΗΣΙΜΟΤΗΤΑ ΔΕΝ ΜΕΤΑΒΛΗΘΗΚΕ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΤΟ 2020 ΣΕ ΣΧΕΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ 2019 https://www.brighteon.com/3d957265-209d-471f-b514-01224370e0e1 ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ. ΔΙΑΔΩΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ.
Η ΚΑΤΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΣ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΩΤΟΦΑΝΗ ΦΥΛΑΚΙΣΗ-ΚΑΡΑΝΤΙΝΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑΣ ΤΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΩΝ, ΤΟ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΟ ΦΙΜΩΤΡΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΜΜΕΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗ (ΚΑΙ ΙΣΩΣ ΑΥΡΙΟ ΑΜΕΣΗ) ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΓΝΩΣΤΙΚΩΝ ΤΕΣΤ https://www.brighteon.com/d81081f8-3d60-41e0-832a-c50b270fbb15
ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ ΤΑ ΜΕΤΡΑ ΚΑΡΑΝΤΙΝΑΣ ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑΣ ΜΕ ΘΝΗΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟ 0,03% ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΓΡΙΠΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΝΩ Η ΘΝΗΣΙΜΟΤΗΤΑ ΔΕΝ ΜΕΤΑΒΛΗΘΗΚΕ ΣΗΜΑΝΤΙΚΑ ΤΟ 2020 ΣΕ ΣΧΕΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΟ 2019 https://www.brighteon.com/3d957265-209d-471f-b514-01224370e0e1 ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ. ΔΙΑΔΩΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΠΑΝΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ.
Η ΚΑΤΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΣ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΩΤΟΦΑΝΗ ΦΥΛΑΚΙΣΗ-ΚΑΡΑΝΤΙΝΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑΣ ΤΩΝ ΥΓΕΙΩΝ, ΤΟ ΥΠΟΧΡΕΩΤΙΚΟ ΦΙΜΩΤΡΟ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΜΜΕΣΗ ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗ (ΚΑΙ ΙΣΩΣ ΑΥΡΙΟ ΑΜΕΣΗ) ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΔΙΑΓΝΩΣΤΙΚΩΝ ΤΕΣΤ https://www.brighteon.com/d81081f8-3d60-41e0-832a-c50b270fbb15
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