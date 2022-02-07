Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Sex and Your Doctor BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.27.15)

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Doctors are told they have to give patients information about sexual practices. Tonight Dr Daniels will review the dogma and its implications. The latest - prescriptions for sex toys. Tune in. Think Happens.
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