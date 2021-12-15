© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesday's #7 with Maureen Keefe
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 15, 2021
"IMU Psychic Hot Seat Tuesdays" are an opportunity to ask your favorite Professional Psychic, Maureen Keefe, your burning questions (personal or global) For example: Is xyz my best career path? Is so-and-so my best choice for a marriage partner? What is the best approach for me to heal my trauma? What it is like to be a professional psychic? How do I become a professional psychic? Psychic Reading How-to's; questions about your own psychic abilities & gaining mastery of your clairs, etc.
I will be livestreaming Tuesday's 5pm Mountain Time on Intuition Matters Unveiled - IMU (FB Page & YT Channel)
*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.
*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.
To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.com
https://www.maureenkeefe.com/
To assist a family of 6 in hardship from a hospitalization and missed wages please click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=wEHH7vywmC5pOD1uiIw_tZqp4_kuUGUd5r0pABwLnN5MS5N1SmmIvNVvv-5vMyaKaDz8-9q4pDdTYnw_
To hear the story: https://www.brighteon.com/28d2a174-396b-4d57-bef2-1392ef95dfe6
I will be livestreaming Tuesday's 5pm Mountain Time on Intuition Matters Unveiled - IMU (FB Page & YT Channel)
*You may also ask your most pressing questions, but do note: I will not address politically hot topics that would jeopardize maintaining access to my social media accounts.
*REMEMBER also that THIS IS A PUBLIC VENUE. If you want a personal question addressed, please ask questions via Facebook Messenger on my Intuition Matters Unveiled FB page, I will refrain from using your name and it will not be visible publicly.
To Book a Private Reading, a Transformation Session, Ascension Coaching, or ladies: a Private 3-day Immersion Retreat, please go to IntuitionMatters.org or MaureenKeefe.com
https://www.maureenkeefe.com/
To assist a family of 6 in hardship from a hospitalization and missed wages please click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=wEHH7vywmC5pOD1uiIw_tZqp4_kuUGUd5r0pABwLnN5MS5N1SmmIvNVvv-5vMyaKaDz8-9q4pDdTYnw_
To hear the story: https://www.brighteon.com/28d2a174-396b-4d57-bef2-1392ef95dfe6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.