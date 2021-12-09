If you were able to help someone with $5, would you?

This short video clip was a spontaneous appeal during my recent IMU Psychic Hot Seat Live. My work is all about supporting and uplifting people to actualize their dreams and Visions. Here is a meaningful opportunity for you to do the same. May your Journey be Blessed in all ways. Happy Holidays.Have you ever wanted to help someone & had been unable to? I invite you to try something powerful:Please take a $5.00 bill in your hands. Infuse it with the Vision of success. See this $5 uplifting a life in a surprising and rewarding way. Think of the person you were unable to help. Infuse your $5 bill with all of the Love behind that desire to help them. Consider helping this person with your $5.00 bill: