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If you were able to help someone with $5, would you?
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This short video clip was a spontaneous appeal during my recent IMU Psychic Hot Seat Live. My work is all about supporting and uplifting people to actualize their dreams and Visions. Here is a meaningful opportunity for you to do the same. May your Journey be Blessed in all ways. Happy Holidays.
Have you ever wanted to help someone & had been unable to? I invite you to try something powerful:
Please take a $5.00 bill in your hands. Infuse it with the Vision of success. See this $5 uplifting a life in a surprising and rewarding way. Think of the person you were unable to help. Infuse your $5 bill with all of the Love behind that desire to help them. Consider helping this person with your $5.00 bill:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=kswoFiz90jAGU71tS3TOXDloQWo47K79oHbKt-Z-EMlDZqi7VU_lKyw5zdOOhh9DQXMwIGxH1vPHeseE
Have you ever wanted to help someone & had been unable to? I invite you to try something powerful:
Please take a $5.00 bill in your hands. Infuse it with the Vision of success. See this $5 uplifting a life in a surprising and rewarding way. Think of the person you were unable to help. Infuse your $5 bill with all of the Love behind that desire to help them. Consider helping this person with your $5.00 bill:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?token=kswoFiz90jAGU71tS3TOXDloQWo47K79oHbKt-Z-EMlDZqi7VU_lKyw5zdOOhh9DQXMwIGxH1vPHeseE
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