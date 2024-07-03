© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - The Schizophrenic Renaissance | Third Eye Drops" -- the good side of clown world.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: Third Eye Drops
Hashtags: #schizophrenic #renaissance #clownworld #opportunity
Metatags Space Separated: schizophrenic renaissance clownworld opportunity
Metatags Comma Separated: schizophrenic, renaissance, clownworld, opportunity
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bGYnpVRWy7B/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---The-Schizophrenic-Renaissance---Third-Eye-Drops---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v55dqq3-psec-2024-the-schizophrenic-renaissance-third-eye-drops-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/57baaedc-8f30-4d8f-bb41-e13a0ac11fbe
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/IbVjn89ZsqcCzId
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=92f2f996ae4c16690e209560d4b0e647446168dbc35dca67bc5dfb41bd3301e4&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#