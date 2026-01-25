Documenting Report of Assault abd Batterty on Tenant in Residence (2026) | Frazier Park, CA | J. D. Gallé

Please expand for pertinent information.





See the following, relevant web-page link on Odysee:

Battery against Deputy, along with Other Charges, Strangely Dropped (Aug. 2025) | Frazier Park, CA | J. D. Gallé

Presenter (uploader, documenter): J. D. Gallé

Person accused of assault, menacing: Dana Kristian Galle (alias: Dane Kristiansen)

Date of recording: Sunday, 25 January 2026 (approx. 13:30 PST)

Date of upload: Sunday, 25 January 2026 (PST; UTC)

Location of recording: Snedden Way, Frazier Park, California, United States of America





The following text, written by me, is excerpted from another video presentation* concerning the accused party, who has demonstrated a history of abusive, anti-social bahaviour:





𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣::𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙚 / 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩:

The abuser featured in this video presentation, who shall be noted for his hectoring, crazymaking, obnoxiousness, accusations, juvenile disrespect, verbal and emotional abuse, and baiting, has consistently displayed ill will towards me and all other residents (occupants) within the residence. He has long been known to display all the characteristics of malignant narcissism (e.g. slander, brazen/bald-faced lying, haughtiness, contemptuousness, mockery, projection, blame-shifting, victim-playing). (My attestation to the anti-social character of this individual is based on first-hand knowledge.) That said, much of his abuse is covert, rather than overt, in nature.

The aforementioned individual has engaged in perpetual (1) unnatural synchronisations (same-time exits and same-time entries; timed exits and entries) with me, regardless of how much I have varied my schedule. He also (2) not infrequently closes doors very loudly or slams the toilet seat in the bathroom with the door open (i.e. noise harassment). Moreover, (3) this person is often seen carrying a cell-phone in my presence in an awkward way, usually aimed towards me, as though recording. Also, (4) It has not been uncommon for this individual to form what appear to be deliberate, artificial blockades in order to impede my movement.

The first and third points (cited above) are especially relevant to the stalking-and-harassing programme, for it is my belief that this person either has access to illegal / unlawful surveillance equipment, and/or he has been enlisted into receiving immediate notifications via his cell phone which indicate my precise whereabouts in real time. All such activity is illegal and constitute a violation of my God-given civil rights and right to privacy.

The person featured in this video has not infrequently retorted, when engaging in one of his abusive episodes, to ‘Call the police’, as he evidently believes that law enforcement officials will not arrest him, or that he has some form of qualified immunity. I can attest that this person physically assaulted one person in 2022 within this residence, and assaulted another resident in 2023. Only the former incident was reported to police, but no charges were filed nor an arrest made, thus, I believe, only further emboldening this arrogant human being’s belief in personal impunity.

Title of 2025 video documentation of abuse:

Wicked, 44-yr-old, Verbally Abusive Malignant Narcissist Baiting, Making Threats | Frazier Park, CA





I, J. D. Gallé, am making this document public for the simple reason that I am gravely concerned for the personal safety of all persons who occupy the residence I presently reside in in Frazier Park, California. It is my belief, based on a history of disturbing, anti-social attitudes and behaviours, and patterns of ongoing abuse, that Dana Kristian Galle, is a threat to the personal safety of myself as well as three other persons in the same residence.

It shall be noted that the former inmate (August 2025), namely, Dana Kristian Galle, is the very same person who has assaulted and/or committed battery against one particular occupant/tenant more than once in the last few years, including, at the time of me writing these words, this very date (namely, Sunday, 25 January 2026.*

The former inmate (noted above) has assaulted and/or committed battery against one other person, namely an elderly person, at least once in the past few years. (Note: the assault/battery of elderly person occurred on, to the best of my knowledge, Saturday, 23 December 2023, but was not reported.)

J. D. Gallé

Sunday, 25 January 2026

Documentation/text copyright © J. D. Gallé, 2026. All rights reserved.