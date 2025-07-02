Wicked, 44-year-old, Verbally Abusive Malignant Narcissist Baiting, Making Threats | Frazier Park, CA | Targeting Programme | Ponerology | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Please expand for pertinent information.

(Audio ends at approximately 03:10.)





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: It is my belief, grounded in reason, that the verbal abuser heard in this audio recording (and seen on this video) is not only a completely deceptive, toxic individual, but that he is engaged in ongoing criminal activity. (See testimony below.)







Presenter: J. D. Gallé

Verbal abuser: Dana Kristian Galle (alias: Dane Kristiansen)

Date of recording: Monday, 30 June 2025

Date of upload: Tuesday, 1 July 2025 (PDT); Wednesday, 2 July 2025 (UTC)

Location of recording: Frazier Park, California, USA





𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣::𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙩 𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙚 / 𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩:

This audio/video presentation captures a 44-year-old male hectoring his 72-year-old mother with inanity and verbally abusing me. This person, an occupant residing in the same home as me, is one whom I have studiously avoided for years and do not engage with in discourse.

The abuser featured in this video presentation, who shall be noted for his hectoring, crazymaking, obnoxiousness, accusations, juvenile disrespect, verbal and emotional abuse, and baiting, has consistently displayed ill will towards me and all other residents (occupants) within the residence. He has long been known to display all the characteristics of malignant narcissism (e.g. slander, brazen/bald-faced lying, haughtiness, contemptuousness, mockery, projection, blame-shifting, victim-playing). (My attestation to the anti-social character of this individual is based on first-hand knowledge.) That said, much of his abuse is covert, rather than overt, in nature.

The aforementioned individual has engaged in perpetual (1) unnatural synchronisations (same-time exits and same-time entries; timed exits and entries) with me, regardless of how much I have varied my schedule. He also (2) not infrequently closes doors very loudly or slams the toilet seat in the bathroom with the door open (i.e. noise harassment). Moreover, (3) this person is often seen carrying a cell-phone in my presence in an awkward way, usually aimed towards me, as though recording. Also, (4) It has not been uncommon for this individual to form what appear to be deliberate, artificial blockades in order to impede my movement.

The first and third points (cited above) are especially relevant to the stalking-and-harassing programme, for it is my belief that this person either has access to illegal / unlawful surveillance equipment, and/or he has been enlisted into receiving immediate notifications via his cell phone which indicate my precise whereabouts in real time. All such activity is illegal and constitute a violation of my God-given civil rights and right to privacy.

The person featured in this video has not infrequently retorted, when engaging in one of his abusive episodes, to ‘Call the police’, as he evidently believes that law enforcement officials will not arrest him, or that he has some form of qualified immunity. I can attest that this person physically assaulted one person in 2022 within this residence, and assaulted another resident in 2023. Only the former incident was reported to police, but no charges were filed nor an arrest made, thus, I believe, only further emboldening this arrogant human being’s belief in personal impunity.

℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2024, 2025. All rights reserved.





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚

You must understand this: In the last days there will be violent periods of time. People will be selfish and love money. They will brag, be arrogant, and use abusive language. They will curse their parents, show no gratitude, have no respect for what is holy, and lack normal affection for their families. They will refuse to make peace with anyone. They will be slanderous, lack self-control, be brutal, and have no love for what is good. They will be traitors. They will be reckless and conceited. They will love pleasure rather than God. They will appear to have a godly life, but they will not let its power change them. Stay away from such people.

(2 Timothy 3.1–5, GW*)

* GOD’S WORD Translation (2020). https://godsword.org





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Rev. 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 Jn 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Col. 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Rev. 20.10).





𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance