Cannabis Enters a New Federal Era - The Dales Report

I am sharing this video from, 'The Dales Report', from yesterday Dec 20th, with description from TDR:

President Donald Trump has officially announced the rescheduling of cannabis, and the implications are already reaching far beyond the cannabis industry itself. What was once rumor and speculation is now front-page news—pulling in healthcare, financial markets, and Washington policymakers all at once. On this episode of TDR Cannabis in Five, the focus is on what actually changes after rescheduling—and why this move matters in practical terms, not just political ones. Rescheduling isn’t full legalization, but it represents a historic federal acknowledgment that cannabis has accepted medical value. That shift alone changes how researchers, regulators, lawmakers, and investors approach the space. From a healthcare perspective, rescheduling lowers long-standing barriers to research and clinical study, helping move cannabis further into evidence-based medicine. Economically, it removes the 280E tax burden that has weighed down operators for years, improving cash flow and long-term stability across the industry. For investors, the real story is what comes next. Rescheduling doesn’t instantly unlock institutional capital—but it reshapes the conversation in Washington. With cannabis now recognized as having medical legitimacy at the federal level, issues like banking reform and market access move back to center stage. This episode breaks down why this announcement matters now, what it realistically unlocks, and why the next phase of cannabis reform may finally be built on clarity instead of uncertainty.