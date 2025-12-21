BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cannabis Enters a New Federal Era - The Dales Report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 1 day ago

I am sharing this video from, 'The Dales Report', from yesterday Dec 20th, with description from TDR:

President Donald Trump has officially announced the rescheduling of cannabis, and the implications are already reaching far beyond the cannabis industry itself. What was once rumor and speculation is now front-page news—pulling in healthcare, financial markets, and Washington policymakers all at once. On this episode of TDR Cannabis in Five, the focus is on what actually changes after rescheduling—and why this move matters in practical terms, not just political ones. Rescheduling isn’t full legalization, but it represents a historic federal acknowledgment that cannabis has accepted medical value. That shift alone changes how researchers, regulators, lawmakers, and investors approach the space. From a healthcare perspective, rescheduling lowers long-standing barriers to research and clinical study, helping move cannabis further into evidence-based medicine. Economically, it removes the 280E tax burden that has weighed down operators for years, improving cash flow and long-term stability across the industry. For investors, the real story is what comes next. Rescheduling doesn’t instantly unlock institutional capital—but it reshapes the conversation in Washington. With cannabis now recognized as having medical legitimacy at the federal level, issues like banking reform and market access move back to center stage. This episode breaks down why this announcement matters now, what it realistically unlocks, and why the next phase of cannabis reform may finally be built on clarity instead of uncertainty.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy