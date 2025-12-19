BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‼️MARIJUANA Reclassified after Trump signs executive order - FINALLY!!! - Fox News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
106 views • 1 day ago

President Donald Trump announces that marijuana will be reclassified from a Schedule I drug to Schedule III, shifting it away from drugs like heroin and ecstasy in its previous category.

Dr. Oz and RFK, Jr speak.

This still prohibits States to legalize policy, since.. still in CSA, so still prohibited. Cynthia.

Cynthia... step to reclassify should have been done at least 40 years ago.... slow bureaucratic progress for an herb...

Adding: The Bible mentions herbs for food, healing, and symbolic purposes, with key verses including:

Genesis 1:29-30: God gives "every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat".

Psalm 104:14: "He causeth the grass to grow for the cattle, and herb for the service of man: that he may bring forth food out of the earth".

Ezekiel 47:12 also speaks of leaves for healing from a future river

Ezekiel 47:12: "And by the river shall dwell... every tree for meat, whose leaf shall not fade, neither shall the fruit thereof be consumed: it shall bring forth new fruit every month... and the leaf thereof for medicine".  

Luke 11:42 (Pharisees tithed herbs but neglected justice),

Exodus 12:8 (bitter herbs with Passover)

Psalm 104:14 (God makes herbs grow for human service).

1 Timothy 5:23 suggests using wine for stomach ailments, hinting at medicinal plants.   

Adding what the White House says:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/increasing-medical-marijuana-and-cannabidiol-research/

and

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-is-increasing-medical-marijuana-and-cannabidiol-research/

What NORML says about this:

https://norml.org/blog/2025/12/18/president-trump-takes-executive-action-to-federally-reschedule-marijuana/



