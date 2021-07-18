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KATE SHEMIRANI on the JAB DANGERS - STOP THE GENOCIDE AGENDA! SAVE US NOW!
Charlie The Mystical Chap
Charlie The Mystical Chap
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290 views • July 18, 2021
See the full video round table with KATE SHEMIRANI, MARK STEELE & CHARLIE WARD
@ https://www.bitchute.com/video/5FAGqT5cxXKS/

Brighteon Link: The Joyful Song in this video ‘OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING, OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY’ can be viewed at: https://www.brighteon.com/f4ba4353-e12d-4e6e-b450-5c698cd1513c

BitChute Link: The Joyful Song in this video ‘OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MORNING, OH WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY’ can be viewed at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Eu0A9RcG5Dh/

FOLLOW KATE SEMIRANI
👉 https://www.genesishealing.co.uk
👉 https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/kate-shemirani-for-truth-justice/
TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT JOINING CHARLIE WARDS INSIDER'S CLUB CLICK HERE; https://drcharlieward.com/
Chlorine dioxide link to video and pdf uses.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2Yfx0WQp2FS/
http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guidebook
FOLLOW MARK STEELE
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
For the T-shirt’s ‘stop the genocide’
https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/product/sun-t-shirt/


TO FIND OUT AT THE REAL OFFICIAL CHARLIE WARD SHOW LINKS:
CLICK HERE; https://drcharlieward.com/
📧 Charlies FREE Newsletter https://DrCharlieWard.com
💥 Get the latest information on 5G at https://bit.ly/2GFQVvQ 💥
👉 http://www.goldbusters.co.uk SPEAK TO ADAM & JAMES 👈👈👈
💿 FREE 1oz SILVER COIN OFFER UK http://bit.ly/free-1oz-silver-coin
📘 Order Charlies book here http://www.imjustcharlie.com
👉 https://t.me/officialcharliewardshow
👉 https://gab.com/TheCharlieWardShow


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LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE

The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.

When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson

"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin

Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
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