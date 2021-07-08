Oh What a Beautiful Morning, Oh What a Beautiful Day - Tribunal Arrests & Inevitable Executions

I revised my upload of a week or so ago and this is it friends.

‘CLASS A’ Crimes Against Humanity Tribunals are still ongoing and apparently they have arrested more than 43 million Evil Satanic Creature. The absolute Scum of the Earth Folks.

Many have now been executed and other are awaiting trial.



MOVIE:

‘Oklahoma’ 1955

Song: Oh What a Beautiful Morning, Oh What a Beautiful Day



This may seriously interest you folks. I did my research.



If you took a JAB this will help.



The good news is that Many Ships on the East and West Coast where stopped by the Military and with a lot of help from the Coast Guard so they replaced 80% of the Bioweapon vaccines with a saline solution. I know of several older couples that have taken this JAB and they seem fine in Sudbury so that's damn good news folks. Damn good.



The Secret Project ODIN is in full swing so the QFS (Quantum Financial System) and things are truly looking well for us.

The Royal Bank collapsed several weeks ago and the Banksters where arrested. The QFS is running the entire system now.



By the way this not Trudeau's evil reset where they own your house and car and all of us have no more pensions as we are all on welfare right folks.



The QFS has a Quantum Intelligence and from Source so it so damn smart it won't let those who made money illegally have their funds any longer. All Billionaires are evil satanic creatures and all of them. I mean every single one of them are up for the Tribunals that haven't stopped and they have arrested over 43 million of them and that is why Hollywood is so quiet and no one can see the actors going out anymore. Ellen DeGeneres has cancelled her show and we know well why. There is a reason for all those high class rich mother fuckers divorcing because they know they are next on the arrest list and the Tribunals are awaiting them.



Many of them have headed to Switzerland but we got them. BAM. Some are hiding underwound even here in Sudbury but Space Fore & the Q Brigade (The Guardians) are here in town and they closed the TV station for a few days to set up the 'Emergency Broadcast System, which you will see soon and you will learn about what happened.



Our hydro went down for several hours just like has happened here in Canada and in the US in the past couple of weeks and they set up a the new Free Energy Technologies up so if we get hit by an EMP we got it covered. By the way this new system will be entirely for free. No more energy bills ever. Yeeee Hawww.



Enjoy 'The Summer of Joy' folks.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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