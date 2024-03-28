Create New Account
Patching Superheroes | 003 | Carnosine: Brain, Heart & Eyes w/ Dame Lillian Walker
Wellness Superheroes
Published 13 hours ago

In this episode, Lillian covers the benefits of carnosine to key systems of the body in repair and how to activate your body’s innate carnosine.


Disclaimer: These patches are not intended to TREAT, PREVENT or CURE any disease. We do not claim heal, cure, treat or diagnose nor do we offer protocols. The suggestions mentioned here do not replace the diagnosis and treatment by a qualified licensed healthcare professional. We strongly recommend you consult your doctor concerning any specific health challenge or treatment you require. No medical claims are being made with the suggestions here. Intended for Human Use Only.


