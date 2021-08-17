The Word Antichrist does not exist in Revelation

I watched the Situation Update of July 7th, 2021 in which Mr. Adams briefly spoke about Antichrist in the Book of Revelation.In reality, the word Antichrist does not appear in the Book of Revelation. To verify this, I recommend to readers to find a site with online Bibles and search any version, you will uncover the hidden truth that Antichrist is not written in Revelation.The Word Antichrist only appears in 4 verses of the New Testament:1 John 2:18Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that ANTICHRIST SHALL COME, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.1 John 2:22Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.1 John 4:3And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that SPIRIT OF ANTICHRIST, whereof ye have heard that IT SHOULD COME; and even now already is it in the world.2 John 1:7For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.The Apostle John wrote that Antichrists are directly linked to a Spirit, the Spirit of Antichrist. John pointed out that "the Spirit of Antichrist" was already in the world at the time when he wrote the above Verses. John also wrote that there were already many Antichrists and therefore members of the Early Church were living the last time.To have a better understanding of "the Spirit of Antichrist " at the time of the Early Church, please take the time to read the Study below, you will be amazed by the spiritual treasure that can be found in the scriptures:Spirit of Antichrist(You may not like to click on links, search the Title on Brighteon.)Christians of the Early Church were persecuted and many of them were killed for confessing Christ. The Time of the Early Church, with the first version of the Spirit of Antichrist, is long gone. Nowadays we have a totally different Situation, there is a multitude of Cults and Religions professing to be the sole true Church and many Antichrists are on Christian TV, Radio and on the Internet proclaiming that Jesus Christ is Lord to prey on the sick, the elderly, the handicap and weak minded belevers. We have now the new, revised and smart version of of the Spirit of Antichrist, these Antichrists are deceiving in the Name of Jesus and they are marking uninformed Christians with the Devil's Anointing as it is foretold in the Bible.2 Corinthians 11:4FOR IF HE THAT COMETH preacheth another Jesus, whom we have not preached, or if ye receive another SPIRIT, which ye have not received, or another GOSPEL, which ye have not accepted, ye might well bear with him.2 Thessalonians 2:9 EVEN HIM, WHOSE COMING is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.Matthew 24:5FOR MANY SHALL COME in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.Very important Videos and also Studies about Antichrists, False Prophets, the Mark of the Beast at my Brighteon Channel Link: