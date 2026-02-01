Donald Trump says Epstein files has redeemed him

"It Actually Absolves Me"

Donald Trump says the Epstein file release has redeemed him, calling it “the opposite of what the radical left was hoping,” and claims journalist Michael Wolff conspired against him.

Trump says he will probably sue Wolff — and possibly the Epstein estate’s heirs — but there’s one issue: Wolff is currently suing Melania. Wolff filed a preemptive lawsuit after Melania’s lawyers allegedly threatened a massive defamation case over his public comments linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, with Wolff arguing the legal threats were meant to silence him and should be blocked under anti-SLAPP/free speech protections.

What a sh*tshow. 🤣

Adding: Maybe he missed this, since they scrubbed it, then back up... If you missed it:

