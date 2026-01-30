Epstein File Scrubbed today - Here it is! - doc 'EFTA01660683' - Musk, Trump & others accused of severe misconduct of minors auctioned off at Mara-A-Lago, inspected physically

Epstein File Scrubbed - Here it is! (more below, Bill Gates STD) - (Trump with 13 y/o) keep reading.

Link to files released today too. Cynthia

https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2017300940974440488

⚡️🇺🇸 Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and other such affluent individuals, have been accused of severe misconduct by minors who allege that they were auctioned off at Mara-A-Lago, they were inspected physically.

BREAKING! In the newly released Epstein Files, there are disturbing allegations against Donald Trump and other prominent names.

In the file EFTA01660679.pdf, published on the DOJ website, a 13- or 14-year-old girl alleges she was forced to perform oral sex on Trump (first page, first paragraph, highlighted in yellow).

At the end of page 5 and start of page 6, there are allegations that Trump hosted "Calendar Girls" parties at Mar-a-Lago, where Epstein brought children for Trump to auction off. People like Elon Musk, Trump’s children, Ghislaine Maxwell, Allan Dershowitz, and Bob Shapiro are also mentioned as attending these parties, along with Epstein and Trump.

We won’t go into detail about the allegations; you can read them for yourself.

More: Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Gates:

"To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, emplore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis."

Link to the new Epstein files today:

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/department-justice-publishes-35-million-responsive-pages-compliance-epstein-files

Adding: "Trump has been compromised by Israel and Kushner is the real brains behind his presidency."

An unclassified FBI FD-1023 CHS (Confidential Human Source) report alleges that the Trump presidency was co-opted by Israeli influence networks, with Jared Kushner functioning as the central power broker during Trump’s first term.

A CHS report comes from an FBI-validated informant, giving it a higher credibility threshold than standard intelligence claims.

The document references alleged financial, political, and organizational influence channels, and explicitly states that Trump was “compromised,” with Kushner described as the real operational center of the administration.



