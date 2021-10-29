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Fascism did not begin in 20th-century Europe.
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11 views • October 29, 2021
1. Fascism did not begin in 20th-century Europe. In fact, fascist roots are found in 7th-century Islam. How has Islam influenced fascist, socialist, and communist movements? Let’s talk about Islamic history, ‘heretics’ and reformers, jihad, and Hitler.
https://rumble.com/vg4jf9-38-islamic-fascism-part-1.html
2. A doctor reveals how the Covid-19 vaccines work and why the boosters will be mandatory. Is the booster the final nail in the coffin ?
https://www.brighteon.com/f3cb15a4-9dd7-4627-8d18-ebb9607ddd2c
3. The international banking cartel is poised to start their next world war. The Invasion of Taiwan is the Crisis for the Great Reset
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-invasion-of-taiwan-is-the-crisis-for-the-great-reset/
4. Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide — A Simple Banned Remedy for COVID-19
https://www.brighteon.com/5c470cc3-6160-41ef-8e63-3d33788b352b
5. Western Hospitals Overflowing With Sick & Dying After Covid Vax
https://www.brighteon.com/4b8013a1-dae5-40d2-b8ed-e3b282945566
https://rumble.com/vg4jf9-38-islamic-fascism-part-1.html
2. A doctor reveals how the Covid-19 vaccines work and why the boosters will be mandatory. Is the booster the final nail in the coffin ?
https://www.brighteon.com/f3cb15a4-9dd7-4627-8d18-ebb9607ddd2c
3. The international banking cartel is poised to start their next world war. The Invasion of Taiwan is the Crisis for the Great Reset
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-invasion-of-taiwan-is-the-crisis-for-the-great-reset/
4. Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide — A Simple Banned Remedy for COVID-19
https://www.brighteon.com/5c470cc3-6160-41ef-8e63-3d33788b352b
5. Western Hospitals Overflowing With Sick & Dying After Covid Vax
https://www.brighteon.com/4b8013a1-dae5-40d2-b8ed-e3b282945566
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