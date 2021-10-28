© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide — A Simple Banned Remedy for COVID-19
Follow
4
Share
Report
1100 views • October 28, 2021
The biggest lie is that you are told - There is no cure for the common cold or flu more lies include no cure for asthma & COPD
There is a cure that they cannot patent & sell besides its too cheap even if they could patent it
3% Hydrogen Peroxide & Saline 50/50 in a nebulizer is the silver bullet
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide “cures against ALL respiratory infections like the common colds/flu, sore throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, chest infections”.
No ones needs to suffer from these diseases ever again!
Hydrogen peroxide will kill the viruses and bacteria that cause the diseases in the first place and will clear your airways
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide treats all breathing issues like asthma, COPD better than any inhaled steroids, nasal sprays
No need to buy over the counter medicine that do not work
No more vaccines that do not work anyway
No need to take flu shots
No need for inhalers
Pharmaceutical's only clear your airways BUT DO NOT KILL THE VIRUSES & BACTERIA that is the root cause, so they build up again and you continuously buy more drugs its a never ending cycle, nebulizing hydrogen peroxide stops the cycle without any side affects and is non addictive!
So you see why they hate hydrogen peroxide! It will cost them billions because they can no longer sell these fraudulent medicine that has cured nothing
There is a cure that they cannot patent & sell besides its too cheap even if they could patent it
3% Hydrogen Peroxide & Saline 50/50 in a nebulizer is the silver bullet
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide “cures against ALL respiratory infections like the common colds/flu, sore throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, chest infections”.
No ones needs to suffer from these diseases ever again!
Hydrogen peroxide will kill the viruses and bacteria that cause the diseases in the first place and will clear your airways
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide treats all breathing issues like asthma, COPD better than any inhaled steroids, nasal sprays
No need to buy over the counter medicine that do not work
No more vaccines that do not work anyway
No need to take flu shots
No need for inhalers
Pharmaceutical's only clear your airways BUT DO NOT KILL THE VIRUSES & BACTERIA that is the root cause, so they build up again and you continuously buy more drugs its a never ending cycle, nebulizing hydrogen peroxide stops the cycle without any side affects and is non addictive!
So you see why they hate hydrogen peroxide! It will cost them billions because they can no longer sell these fraudulent medicine that has cured nothing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.