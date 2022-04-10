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Putin On Track Since 2007
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42 views • April 10, 2022
👉 Please read description before watching.
This video clearly shows Putin is onside with the White Hat Movement. This along with current events taking place add up to exactly what we need to take down the Globalist Agenda.
Putin's speech at the Munich Security Conference 2007.
Our job as awake men and women, must remain steadfast in cleaning up our own back yards. Reveal deep states darkest secret human trafficking with deliberate actions will speed the FREEDOM movement up. See the four part video series below that point out a strategic plan that Patriots can all get involved with to reveal human trafficking in a positive light. Yes I said positive..... perpetrators are being taken down and children saved. That is positive. Watch especially video 3❗️
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Twisted Light Worker is also found on Bitchute, Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
This video clearly shows Putin is onside with the White Hat Movement. This along with current events taking place add up to exactly what we need to take down the Globalist Agenda.
Putin's speech at the Munich Security Conference 2007.
Our job as awake men and women, must remain steadfast in cleaning up our own back yards. Reveal deep states darkest secret human trafficking with deliberate actions will speed the FREEDOM movement up. See the four part video series below that point out a strategic plan that Patriots can all get involved with to reveal human trafficking in a positive light. Yes I said positive..... perpetrators are being taken down and children saved. That is positive. Watch especially video 3❗️
🌪 Video 1 reclaim online narrative. The Simplest Strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/bab6a3dd-78e1-473a-900f-ddcec3393388
🌪 Video 2 reclaim Print Media. The most difficult Strategy.
⚔ WARNING - 1st 90 seconds disturbing photo's.(Satanic Exposed)
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/801ac8eb-c1d5-4949-bc8f-930f196f8f77
🌪 Video 3 reclaim Radio Commentary. The most fun strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420
🌪 Video 4 Claim dominion on your own mind. The most important strategy.
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/298d82b4-050b-4c4c-94bb-795983b59209
🌪 Video 5 - Mass Non-Compliance made easy
» » » https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Twisted Light Worker is also found on Bitchute, Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
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