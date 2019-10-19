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Bill Blair lying about storage regulations on handguns in Canada
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9 views • October 19, 2019
CCFR YouTube channel
Uploaded on October 18 2019
Bill Blair has been caught lying to Canadians about the storage regulations for restricted firearms. Share this if you're sick of these lies.
Original video here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f40e7cf-27ce-40e4-924f-8ffa25d5111f
Support the CCFR: www.firearmrights.ca
Uploaded on October 18 2019
Bill Blair has been caught lying to Canadians about the storage regulations for restricted firearms. Share this if you're sick of these lies.
Original video here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f40e7cf-27ce-40e4-924f-8ffa25d5111f
Support the CCFR: www.firearmrights.ca
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