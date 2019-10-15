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Conversation with liberal party minister Bill Blair - Gun bans - Annotated
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20 views • October 15, 2019
CCFR YouTube channel
Uploaded on October 11 2019
(Confrontation starts at 16min:30sec)
Liberal Party Minister Bill Blair has an interesting interaction with Rod Giltaca & Tracey Wilson of the CCFR as part of the Integrity Tour. This annotated version of the video is a detailed look at how politicians like Blair manipulate people and are incapable of answering even the simplest questions.
Support the work of the CCFR here: http://www.firearmrights.ca/
Uploaded on October 11 2019
(Confrontation starts at 16min:30sec)
Liberal Party Minister Bill Blair has an interesting interaction with Rod Giltaca & Tracey Wilson of the CCFR as part of the Integrity Tour. This annotated version of the video is a detailed look at how politicians like Blair manipulate people and are incapable of answering even the simplest questions.
Support the work of the CCFR here: http://www.firearmrights.ca/
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