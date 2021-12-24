© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT WAS ALL A HOAX! AND MODERNA AND NIAID US GOV KNEW 2015 AND CO OWNS THE VACCINE! - MADE THE BIO-WEAPON AND OWN THE VACCINE - WOW!
Follow
3
Share
Report
480 views • December 24, 2021
Canadian Molecular Biologist Exposes Covid Lie and points out vaccines have never been stored at - minus 70 degrees celcius bio-weapon cryogenicly frozen live parasites jabbed as soon as thawed - and attack your immune system ADE PRIONS Adverse Effects and all spiked variants are caused by jabbed host test subject - ALL OF THESE PROCEDURES ARE PROSSCUTABLE UNDER THE NUREMBERG CODE AND GENEVA CONVENTION WAR CRIMES https://www.brighteon.com/0050a810-3708-40f9-8b4d-a0b59958b154
IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e381a2fa-c568-4f02-8892-e7a915a6af33
MRNA COV19 vaccine severe adverse effects - https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJMsonQJQfY8/
UK Stockpiling end of life drug Midazolam for January - https://www.brighteon.com/f63915a1-f83a-47d9-aebe-8ef8603bf641
pharmasist tells the truth when asked about the vaxx clot shot - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VUII1MMvrsSt/
THE TRUTH ABOUT 5G THE MRNA JAB C19 EMP EMF PHONE ATTACKS - https://www.brighteon.com/3c9c7d63-3cd2-4c8c-85b2-a26c0721c9a3
POSSESSED WOMAN EXPLAINS HOW THE VACCINES ARE THE DEVILS WORK AND STEAL YOUR SOUL. (MUST WATCH) - https://www.brighteon.com/8f9207d1-f8d1-41e8-b956-037bdb59b7ed
JO BIDENS CHRISTMAS MESSAGE AND HE AGREES WITH LETS GO BRANDEN! - OMG - https://www.brighteon.com/e7d06e68-8aaf-4e35-a1fb-fbbf3b88eb28
5G IS A WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/eeb34fed-348f-44c3-bd8b-b816345ff3a9
Jabbed Pilots Not Lawfully Allowed To Fly + game over for Australia government - https://www.brighteon.com/9f8c4dff-6a25-43da-b812-2da5f2b402fa
oh shit! - vaxx side effects - https://www.bitchute.com/video/afZRsByFExiU/
WHO? ABOUT TEDROS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0906ZWZWdgS/
IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
THE LYING JEWS CONTROL EVERYTHING FROM BANKS TO WARS - PHARMACIST BUSTED - https://www.brighteon.com/e381a2fa-c568-4f02-8892-e7a915a6af33
MRNA COV19 vaccine severe adverse effects - https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJMsonQJQfY8/
UK Stockpiling end of life drug Midazolam for January - https://www.brighteon.com/f63915a1-f83a-47d9-aebe-8ef8603bf641
pharmasist tells the truth when asked about the vaxx clot shot - https://www.bitchute.com/video/VUII1MMvrsSt/
THE TRUTH ABOUT 5G THE MRNA JAB C19 EMP EMF PHONE ATTACKS - https://www.brighteon.com/3c9c7d63-3cd2-4c8c-85b2-a26c0721c9a3
POSSESSED WOMAN EXPLAINS HOW THE VACCINES ARE THE DEVILS WORK AND STEAL YOUR SOUL. (MUST WATCH) - https://www.brighteon.com/8f9207d1-f8d1-41e8-b956-037bdb59b7ed
JO BIDENS CHRISTMAS MESSAGE AND HE AGREES WITH LETS GO BRANDEN! - OMG - https://www.brighteon.com/e7d06e68-8aaf-4e35-a1fb-fbbf3b88eb28
5G IS A WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/eeb34fed-348f-44c3-bd8b-b816345ff3a9
Jabbed Pilots Not Lawfully Allowed To Fly + game over for Australia government - https://www.brighteon.com/9f8c4dff-6a25-43da-b812-2da5f2b402fa
oh shit! - vaxx side effects - https://www.bitchute.com/video/afZRsByFExiU/
WHO? ABOUT TEDROS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/u0906ZWZWdgS/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.