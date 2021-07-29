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108) Injecção de grafeno - alterações perceptivas e mentais
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38 views • July 29, 2021
Julho 27, 2021 | ORWELLITO
Graphene oxide causes derealization symptoms in some vaccinees
https://rumble.com/vkf5en-graphene-oxide-causes-derealization-symptoms-in-some-vaccinees.html
Às alterações perceptivas e mentais devidas a "curto-circuitos" neurológicos e danos provocados pelo óxido de grafeno, deve ser acrescentada a susceptibilidade de indução remota por ondas electromagnéticas de pensamentos e sentimentos:
101) Pedantismo irresponsável de políticos: https://www.brighteon.com/d29c69a8-910c-407d-9d0e-55249d5971b2
Article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-and-derealization.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Graphene oxide causes derealization symptoms in some vaccinees
https://rumble.com/vkf5en-graphene-oxide-causes-derealization-symptoms-in-some-vaccinees.html
Às alterações perceptivas e mentais devidas a "curto-circuitos" neurológicos e danos provocados pelo óxido de grafeno, deve ser acrescentada a susceptibilidade de indução remota por ondas electromagnéticas de pensamentos e sentimentos:
101) Pedantismo irresponsável de políticos: https://www.brighteon.com/d29c69a8-910c-407d-9d0e-55249d5971b2
Article: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-and-derealization.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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