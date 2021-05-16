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New Revelatory Understanding!! Daniel 2:33 "His Legs Of Iron, His Feet Part Of Iron And Part Of Clay" - NANOBOTS MADE OF IRON & Man Is The Clay! (The Mark/Vax)!! & A Few Other Messages & Stories
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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Daniel 2:31 Thou, O king, sawest, and behold a great image. This great image, whose brightness was excellent, stood before thee; and the form thereof was terrible.

32 This image's head was of fine gold, his breast and his arms of silver, his belly and his thighs of brass,

33 His legs of iron, his feet part of iron and part of clay.

34 Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.
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The Mark its here, lets see the verses, 1611 KJV, and the original greek, Time to study indepth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEKG55fnxEk

Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
https://www.brighteon.com/67d05191-ac3f-4793-9bc5-29866e0e0e8d

The Nanobot Evolution
https://www.natureofhealing.org/the-nanobot-evolution/

Scientists Fit 1,000,000 Walking Nanobots Into Hypodermic Needle That Function Wireless, Latest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP5A6LJli9k

UNSW 3MT 2018 Winner - Jonathan Berengut - Bio Nano Robo Mofos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IwZXa6GIgE

Injectable Computers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4teMIbqc6I

A nanobot performs artificial insemination on an egg
https://www.reddit.com/r/educationalgifs/comments/6slzf9/a_nanobot_performs_artificial_insemination_on_an/

Iron nanorobots show their true mettle
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-iron-nanorobots-true-mettle.html

PROPHECY, THOUGH I AM THE GOD OF MERCY, I AM THE GOD OF JUDGEMENT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wZy85jmCc

Walmart, Trader Joe's and Costco say vaccinated customers don't have to wear masks in stores
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/walmart-trader-joes-and-costco-say-vaccinated-customers-dont-have-to-wear-masks-in-stores/ar-BB1gK4yZ

EXCLUSIVE: Minister of Transport approved Chinese fighter pilot training in Canadian airspace
https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_minister_of_transport_approved_chinese_fighter_pilot_training_in_canadian_airspace

MH370 new report electrifies the science community and gives hope to the relatives.
https://www.airlineratings.com/news/mh370-new-report-electrifies-science-community-gives-hope-relatives/
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