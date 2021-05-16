© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Revelatory Understanding!! Daniel 2:33 "His Legs Of Iron, His Feet Part Of Iron And Part Of Clay" - NANOBOTS MADE OF IRON & Man Is The Clay! (The Mark/Vax)!! & A Few Other Messages & Stories
Follow
3
Share
Report
263 views • May 16, 2021
Daniel 2:31 Thou, O king, sawest, and behold a great image. This great image, whose brightness was excellent, stood before thee; and the form thereof was terrible.
32 This image's head was of fine gold, his breast and his arms of silver, his belly and his thighs of brass,
33 His legs of iron, his feet part of iron and part of clay.
34 Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.
______________________________________________
The Mark its here, lets see the verses, 1611 KJV, and the original greek, Time to study indepth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEKG55fnxEk
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
https://www.brighteon.com/67d05191-ac3f-4793-9bc5-29866e0e0e8d
The Nanobot Evolution
https://www.natureofhealing.org/the-nanobot-evolution/
Scientists Fit 1,000,000 Walking Nanobots Into Hypodermic Needle That Function Wireless, Latest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP5A6LJli9k
UNSW 3MT 2018 Winner - Jonathan Berengut - Bio Nano Robo Mofos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IwZXa6GIgE
Injectable Computers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4teMIbqc6I
A nanobot performs artificial insemination on an egg
https://www.reddit.com/r/educationalgifs/comments/6slzf9/a_nanobot_performs_artificial_insemination_on_an/
Iron nanorobots show their true mettle
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-iron-nanorobots-true-mettle.html
PROPHECY, THOUGH I AM THE GOD OF MERCY, I AM THE GOD OF JUDGEMENT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wZy85jmCc
Walmart, Trader Joe's and Costco say vaccinated customers don't have to wear masks in stores
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/walmart-trader-joes-and-costco-say-vaccinated-customers-dont-have-to-wear-masks-in-stores/ar-BB1gK4yZ
EXCLUSIVE: Minister of Transport approved Chinese fighter pilot training in Canadian airspace
https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_minister_of_transport_approved_chinese_fighter_pilot_training_in_canadian_airspace
MH370 new report electrifies the science community and gives hope to the relatives.
https://www.airlineratings.com/news/mh370-new-report-electrifies-science-community-gives-hope-relatives/
__________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
32 This image's head was of fine gold, his breast and his arms of silver, his belly and his thighs of brass,
33 His legs of iron, his feet part of iron and part of clay.
34 Thou sawest till that a stone was cut out without hands, which smote the image upon his feet that were of iron and clay, and brake them to pieces.
______________________________________________
The Mark its here, lets see the verses, 1611 KJV, and the original greek, Time to study indepth.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEKG55fnxEk
Doctors Testify Before Texas State Senate Against Mandatory "COVID-19 Vaccination" - Dr. Ben Edwards
https://www.brighteon.com/67d05191-ac3f-4793-9bc5-29866e0e0e8d
The Nanobot Evolution
https://www.natureofhealing.org/the-nanobot-evolution/
Scientists Fit 1,000,000 Walking Nanobots Into Hypodermic Needle That Function Wireless, Latest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP5A6LJli9k
UNSW 3MT 2018 Winner - Jonathan Berengut - Bio Nano Robo Mofos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IwZXa6GIgE
Injectable Computers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z4teMIbqc6I
A nanobot performs artificial insemination on an egg
https://www.reddit.com/r/educationalgifs/comments/6slzf9/a_nanobot_performs_artificial_insemination_on_an/
Iron nanorobots show their true mettle
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-iron-nanorobots-true-mettle.html
PROPHECY, THOUGH I AM THE GOD OF MERCY, I AM THE GOD OF JUDGEMENT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8wZy85jmCc
Walmart, Trader Joe's and Costco say vaccinated customers don't have to wear masks in stores
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/walmart-trader-joes-and-costco-say-vaccinated-customers-dont-have-to-wear-masks-in-stores/ar-BB1gK4yZ
EXCLUSIVE: Minister of Transport approved Chinese fighter pilot training in Canadian airspace
https://www.rebelnews.com/exclusive_minister_of_transport_approved_chinese_fighter_pilot_training_in_canadian_airspace
MH370 new report electrifies the science community and gives hope to the relatives.
https://www.airlineratings.com/news/mh370-new-report-electrifies-science-community-gives-hope-relatives/
__________________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.