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Parte 1/3 David Icke entrevistado por Brian Rose de London Real (sub esp)
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2242 views • April 18, 2020
ENTREVISTA 6/4/2020 PARTE 1/3
Estrevista PARTE 1/3:
https://www.brighteon.com/556522ad-e0ad-4789-aa03-d78e9be1d4e6
Estrevista PARTE 2/3:
https://www.brighteon.com/2f1103b5-25bd-4f5b-bafb-271907f9e21f
Estrevista PARTE 3/3:
https://www.brighteon.com/20a8a173-4b00-44a2-85b5-8b8e310dbeb4
Como ese engaño de la falsa pandemia te quita tus derechos y destruye nuestra economía. Brian Rose, de London Real, entrevista a David Icke en relación al estado actual de esta guerra emprendida por la Dictadura Mundial del 1% de la población, contra el resto de la humanidad.
Estrevista PARTE 1/3:
https://www.brighteon.com/556522ad-e0ad-4789-aa03-d78e9be1d4e6
Estrevista PARTE 2/3:
https://www.brighteon.com/2f1103b5-25bd-4f5b-bafb-271907f9e21f
Estrevista PARTE 3/3:
https://www.brighteon.com/20a8a173-4b00-44a2-85b5-8b8e310dbeb4
Como ese engaño de la falsa pandemia te quita tus derechos y destruye nuestra economía. Brian Rose, de London Real, entrevista a David Icke en relación al estado actual de esta guerra emprendida por la Dictadura Mundial del 1% de la población, contra el resto de la humanidad.
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