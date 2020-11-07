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The Hammer (HAMR) and Scorecard programs: Sidney Powell
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76 views • November 07, 2020
The Hammer (HAMR) and Scorecard programs: Sidney Powell. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/555d2554-fc8a-4fe8-adec-653fa6e717b3 Published on Nov 7, 2020
Your thought about the knowledge now that the justice department is involved in the review of this election. Lou Dobbs. Sidney Power. I am delighted to hear that. There is any number of things they can investigate including the likelihood that three percent of vote was change digitally using the program HAMMR (“Hammer”) and the program called Scorecard. That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote that would have gone across the country. In addition they ran an algorithm to find out how many votes they might need to come up with for Mr Biden. This explains Michigan where a computer glitch changed the vote of 5500 in favour of Joe Biden just in one district. All those districts need to be checked for the same ‘glitch’. The same thing is occurring across the USA. We’ve had 100’s of thousands of votes appear solely for Mr Biden which is statistically impossible as a matter of mathematics. IOt can all be documented. We will file this in federal court.
I think they were very broadly used by the democrat operatives that access to these programs and were used illegally to change votes. It needs to be investigated by military intelligence who can get into the system and see what was done. We do have some evidence that that is what happened. It has been used against other countries… and now it has been turned recently against our own citizens to change election s results. It is absolutely appalling that that can be done. Somebody has gone into the system and is changing voting results.
That’s called intervention in our elections.
It will have to happen in a federal lawsuit. This is coup 5.0. The democrat operatives who spent hundreds of millions of dollars creating the Russia Hoax, the Steele dossier, The Special counsel operation, the impeachment hoax, the obstruction hoax. These people have gone through every means necessary to produce fraud.
Your thought about the knowledge now that the justice department is involved in the review of this election. Lou Dobbs. Sidney Power. I am delighted to hear that. There is any number of things they can investigate including the likelihood that three percent of vote was change digitally using the program HAMMR (“Hammer”) and the program called Scorecard. That would have amounted to a massive change in the vote that would have gone across the country. In addition they ran an algorithm to find out how many votes they might need to come up with for Mr Biden. This explains Michigan where a computer glitch changed the vote of 5500 in favour of Joe Biden just in one district. All those districts need to be checked for the same ‘glitch’. The same thing is occurring across the USA. We’ve had 100’s of thousands of votes appear solely for Mr Biden which is statistically impossible as a matter of mathematics. IOt can all be documented. We will file this in federal court.
I think they were very broadly used by the democrat operatives that access to these programs and were used illegally to change votes. It needs to be investigated by military intelligence who can get into the system and see what was done. We do have some evidence that that is what happened. It has been used against other countries… and now it has been turned recently against our own citizens to change election s results. It is absolutely appalling that that can be done. Somebody has gone into the system and is changing voting results.
That’s called intervention in our elections.
It will have to happen in a federal lawsuit. This is coup 5.0. The democrat operatives who spent hundreds of millions of dollars creating the Russia Hoax, the Steele dossier, The Special counsel operation, the impeachment hoax, the obstruction hoax. These people have gone through every means necessary to produce fraud.
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