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Prof Bhakdi, MD says COVID vaccines are killing people & causing an explosion of cancer (MIRRORED)
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1008 views • January 02, 2022
Prof Bhakdi, MD says COVID vaccines are killing people & causing an explosion of cancer (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/88ef1ad2-976b-4448-a19f-b1583353da13
The full 16.5 minute video is posted here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e6be78e7-e062-4c65-af18-0898020135cf
The full 16.5 minute video is posted here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e6be78e7-e062-4c65-af18-0898020135cf
These COVID-19 vaccines are killing people, both the young and the old.
These vaccines will cause an increase in tuberculosis which will kill people.
There has been an explosion of cancers in people who got a COVID-19 vaccine.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/88ef1ad2-976b-4448-a19f-b1583353da13
The full 16.5 minute video is posted here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e6be78e7-e062-4c65-af18-0898020135cf
The full 16.5 minute video is posted here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e6be78e7-e062-4c65-af18-0898020135cf
These COVID-19 vaccines are killing people, both the young and the old.
These vaccines will cause an increase in tuberculosis which will kill people.
There has been an explosion of cancers in people who got a COVID-19 vaccine.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
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