Prof Bhakdi, MD says COVID vaccines are killing people & causing an explosion of cancer

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These COVID-19 vaccines are killing people, both the young and the old.
These vaccines will cause an increase in tuberculosis which will kill people.
There has been an explosion of cancers in people who got a COVID-19 vaccine.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News