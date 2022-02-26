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A terrifying warning from the World Economic Forum
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573 views • February 26, 2022
1. IVERMECTIN IS AN ANTIVIRAL AND ANTI CANCER MEDICATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R5tdhJHFTXGA/
2. On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane explores the evidence coming forward about the effects of Ivermectin on cancers of all types and how this is another reason it has been blocked by governments and corrupted elected officials.
https://www.brighteon.com/eb2a67a5-8431-432c-b11d-28e717bb299e
3. The world is being decieved by NATO says Tulsie Gabbard and Jimmy Dore.
https://www.brighteon.com/92200fb3-8dcd-41c8-8af5-4e6e8daec3ab
4. New research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to develop a needle-less vaccine that can spread like a virus rather than have to be injected, leaving no way for anyone to remain unvaccinated.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/people-become-the-plague-bill-gates-developing-needle-less-vaccine-that-spreads-like-a-virus-to-the-unvaccinated/
5. A terrifying warning from the World Economic Forum. Are you ready? A cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-major-cyber-attack-next/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R5tdhJHFTXGA/
2. On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr.Jane explores the evidence coming forward about the effects of Ivermectin on cancers of all types and how this is another reason it has been blocked by governments and corrupted elected officials.
https://www.brighteon.com/eb2a67a5-8431-432c-b11d-28e717bb299e
3. The world is being decieved by NATO says Tulsie Gabbard and Jimmy Dore.
https://www.brighteon.com/92200fb3-8dcd-41c8-8af5-4e6e8daec3ab
4. New research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to develop a needle-less vaccine that can spread like a virus rather than have to be injected, leaving no way for anyone to remain unvaccinated.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/people-become-the-plague-bill-gates-developing-needle-less-vaccine-that-spreads-like-a-virus-to-the-unvaccinated/
5. A terrifying warning from the World Economic Forum. Are you ready? A cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-major-cyber-attack-next/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
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