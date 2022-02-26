Does Ivermectin Cure Cancer?

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The second segment brings you another round of “Ask Dr. Jane” your favorite questions from Dr. Jane’s Telegram channel, and don’t miss the 3rd segment where Dr. Jane does a walk through on the anticipation of VAIDS: Vaccine induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or immune erosion from multiple shots as the gradual loss of immune systems unfolds in those who have taken the bioweapon shots, particularly the triple jabbed, their propensity to develop vulnerability to opportunistic infections and what you can do about it.
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https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/dr-jane-ruby-show/