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117) CRITICAL REVIEW | President of the Free French: Call for rebellion, Paris, 18 December 2020
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383 views • December 27, 2020
UPDATING video number ''117) President of the Free French: Call for rebellion, Paris, 18 December 2020'' published Dec 15, 2020, after 1700 views. THERE IS AN URGENT AND RELEVANT CORRECTION to be done BASED on 'La Démosophie' par Éric Régis Fiorile (2015):
Legal registration: February 2010 / TF 70-10
ISBN-13: 978-1456512484
ISBN-10: 14565124
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Popular Rebellion - State of national emergency by Free French.
Demo Sophie | 6 December 2020:
Announcement by the President of the Free French
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvSpgWABFw0
(PDF) Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LggJ3L906xfPH-FyU?e=EqToWM
Demo Sophie: https://www.demosophie.com/
National Transition Council: https://conseilnationaldetransition.fr/
National Council: : https://www.conseilnational.fr/liberte/
MORE:
88) WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? - A Claire Edwards Presentation: https://www.brighteon.com/c522c499-d089-453f-8778-361256aa1eb6
Legal registration: February 2010 / TF 70-10
ISBN-13: 978-1456512484
ISBN-10: 14565124
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Popular Rebellion - State of national emergency by Free French.
Demo Sophie | 6 December 2020:
Announcement by the President of the Free French
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvSpgWABFw0
(PDF) Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LggJ3L906xfPH-FyU?e=EqToWM
Demo Sophie: https://www.demosophie.com/
National Transition Council: https://conseilnationaldetransition.fr/
National Council: : https://www.conseilnational.fr/liberte/
MORE:
88) WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? - A Claire Edwards Presentation: https://www.brighteon.com/c522c499-d089-453f-8778-361256aa1eb6
Keywords
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