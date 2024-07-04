PSEC - 2024 - Discussing OpenMPT | Open Source Music | 432hz [hd 720p]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - Discussing OpenMPT | Open Source Music" -- this is a discussion clip from "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live" where Dave Kelso discusses tracked / demoscene / module music, with strong focus on OpenMPT.
OpenMPT is a free and open source music composing software, and you can find out more about it here: https://openmpt.org
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: misc
