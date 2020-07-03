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THE BORAX AND BORON MIRACLE (COMPLETE 10 PART SERIES) (VIDEO)
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2666 views • July 03, 2020
This is the complete 10 part video series: Part 1 - Introduction; Part 2 - Health Effects of Boron; Part 3 - The Arthritis Cure of Rex Newnham; Part 4 - Osteoporosis and Sex Hormones; Part 5 - Fungi and Fluoride; Part 6 - Calcium Magnesium Metabolism; Part 7 - What and How Much to Use; Part 8 - Removing Fluoride as well as Treating Candida, Fungi, and Microplasmas; Part 9 - Toxicity Issues; and Part 10 - The Assault on Borax.
Boron is a type of earth element that has many beneficial health uses, but one of the best things it does is raise the Alkaline Level of the body to put you into a PH Balance. The Rockefeller Medicine era states that NO NATURAL CURES or HERBAL REMEDIES will be allowed in modern medicine because they CAN NOT BE PATENTED FOR PROFIT. Therefore, the very inexpensive Boron found in Borax is the enemy of modern medicine. It is very inexpensive and can be used to treat or cure so man different human diseases, ailments, and conditions for pennies on the dollar. I have personally been consuming 1/4th of a teaspoon of Borax daily, and I see all kinds of benefits from using it. Below are some more links to many different Health websites that you can visit for much more information, after you have watched this very informative video.
The Flexner Report was a very useful tool commissioned by oil magnate John D. Rockefeller. Rockefeller had made a massive fortune with Standard Oil and was setting his sights on gaining a monopoly in the drug and pharmaceutical industry. The chemical biproducts created from oil refineries is the chemicals that are used in modern day pharmaceuticals. Rockefeller Medicine became known as ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE, so as to try to hide his involvement. To eliminate all forms of medicine that have been working on earth forever, first he had to get rid of the competition, which consisted of natural non-allopathic healing modalities – naturopathy, homeopathy, eclectic medicine (botanical and herbal medicine), holistic medicine, tribal medicines, etc. Hemp was also a threat to his plans, since cannabis has tremendous medical benefit – it can be used to alleviate pain for numerous diseases and even has anti-cancer properties. How did Rockefeller deal with this? By means of the Flexner Report and the creation of the American Medical Association (AMA).
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BORAX FOR SALE
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=BORAX+FOR+SALE&;t=ffsb
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
Borax Cures and Health Benefits
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Borax Herb Uses, Benefits, Cures, Side Effects, Nutrients
https://herbpathy.com/Uses-and-Benefits-of-Borax-Cid4975
The Story Of Boron the Arthritis Miracle Cure
https://alternative-doctor.com/blog/borax-arthritis/
Home treatment remedies and guides for Borax
http://www.boraxcure.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Boron is a type of earth element that has many beneficial health uses, but one of the best things it does is raise the Alkaline Level of the body to put you into a PH Balance. The Rockefeller Medicine era states that NO NATURAL CURES or HERBAL REMEDIES will be allowed in modern medicine because they CAN NOT BE PATENTED FOR PROFIT. Therefore, the very inexpensive Boron found in Borax is the enemy of modern medicine. It is very inexpensive and can be used to treat or cure so man different human diseases, ailments, and conditions for pennies on the dollar. I have personally been consuming 1/4th of a teaspoon of Borax daily, and I see all kinds of benefits from using it. Below are some more links to many different Health websites that you can visit for much more information, after you have watched this very informative video.
The Flexner Report was a very useful tool commissioned by oil magnate John D. Rockefeller. Rockefeller had made a massive fortune with Standard Oil and was setting his sights on gaining a monopoly in the drug and pharmaceutical industry. The chemical biproducts created from oil refineries is the chemicals that are used in modern day pharmaceuticals. Rockefeller Medicine became known as ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE, so as to try to hide his involvement. To eliminate all forms of medicine that have been working on earth forever, first he had to get rid of the competition, which consisted of natural non-allopathic healing modalities – naturopathy, homeopathy, eclectic medicine (botanical and herbal medicine), holistic medicine, tribal medicines, etc. Hemp was also a threat to his plans, since cannabis has tremendous medical benefit – it can be used to alleviate pain for numerous diseases and even has anti-cancer properties. How did Rockefeller deal with this? By means of the Flexner Report and the creation of the American Medical Association (AMA).
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BORAX FOR SALE
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=BORAX+FOR+SALE&;t=ffsb
ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b26d79d3-d5fb-4555-89e9-632aa175fb22
Borax Cures and Health Benefits
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Borax Herb Uses, Benefits, Cures, Side Effects, Nutrients
https://herbpathy.com/Uses-and-Benefits-of-Borax-Cid4975
The Story Of Boron the Arthritis Miracle Cure
https://alternative-doctor.com/blog/borax-arthritis/
Home treatment remedies and guides for Borax
http://www.boraxcure.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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